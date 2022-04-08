OMV changes consolidation method of Russian entities

OMV said on Friday changes to the consolidation method of two Russian entities through which it holds a 24.99% interest in the Yuzhno Russkoye gas-field led to losses designated as special items in its first-quarter operating result.

The effects "lead to a loss of around EUR 800 million (non-cash, reducing equity) and to EUR 200 million due to historical currency effects (non-cash, no equity impact)," the Austrian energy firm said in a trading update.

"As of March 5, 2022, OMV fully impaired the outstanding amount, including accrued interest in the amount of 1 billion euros related to the Nord Stream 2 project," it added.

"This is a non-cash value adjustment in the reported financial result and will be classified as special item in Q1 2022."

