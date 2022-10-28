World Markets

OMV CEO: Mubadala's 25% share in Borealis will likely change ownership

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is likely to part with its stake in petrochemicals group Borealis [BESGR.UL], which is majority owned by the oil company, according to OMV chief executive Alfred Stern.

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is likely to part with its stake in petrochemicals group Borealis BESGR.UL, which is majority owned by the oil company, according to OMVOMVV.VI chief executive Alfred Stern.

"Twenty-five percent is currently owned by Mubadala and that 25 percent is under discussion and will probably change hands," the executive said on Friday.

Stern would not say who the new owner of the block of shares will be. OMV holds 75 percent of Borealis.

(Writing by Miranda Murray)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Wall Street Executives Gather in Saudi Arabia

Oct 27, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular