OMV Aktiengesellschaft (SEP:OMV) Price Target Increased by 13.80% to 1,406.90

The average one-year price target for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (SEP:OMV) has been revised to CZK1,406.90 / share. This is an increase of 13.80% from the prior estimate of CZK1,236.28 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CZK1,092.89 to a high of CZK1,854.87 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.54% from the latest reported closing price of CZK1,458.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in OMV Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 251 owner(s) or 99.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMV is 1.67%, an increase of 642.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.73% to 425K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 425K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMV by 1.01% over the last quarter.

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