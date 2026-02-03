OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVJF) Price Target Increased by 13.29% to 62.66

The average one-year price target for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:OMVJF) has been revised to $62.66 / share. This is an increase of 13.29% from the prior estimate of $55.31 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $52.23 to a high of $77.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.00% from the latest reported closing price of $49.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in OMV Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 20.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMVJF is 0.19%, an increase of 14.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.53% to 16,260K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,043K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMVJF by 6.30% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 1,390K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMVJF by 9.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,273K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMVJF by 5.03% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 1,077K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares , representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMVJF by 8.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 914K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 903K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMVJF by 5.75% over the last quarter.

