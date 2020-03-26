OMV agrees instalments payment for Borealis buy

Adds detail, CEO, background

VIENNA, March 26 (Reuters) - OMV OMVV.VI has agreed with Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala MUDEV.UL to pay the $4.7 billion purchase price for a stake in plastics maker Borealis in tranches, the Austrian energy group said on Thursday.

The Austrian firm agreed two weeks ago to buy a 39% stake in Borealis from Mubadala to lift its own stake to 75% and become one of the world's leading polymer producers.

Like other energy companies, OMV is facing massive falls in oil and gas prices impacting its profitability as the coronavirus outbreak has triggered an unprecedented slump in energy demand and stoppages in most power-intensive manufacturing.

"We are pleased that we have agreed on a payment schedule with our partner Mubadala that allows us to optimize our cash flow management in this challenging economic environment," said Chief Executive Rainer Seele.

OMV said $2.34 billion should be paid at the closing of the transaction and the remaining part no later than end-December next year at a market interest rate.

OMV has the option to pay the deferred amount in full or in part at closing of the transaction or following closing at the end of each month until December 31, 2021, the statement said.

