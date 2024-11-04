OMV AG price target lowered to EUR 42.90 from EUR 44.20 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Sasikanth Chilukuru lowered the firm’s price target on OMV AG (OMVKY) to EUR 42.90 from EUR 44.20 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

