OMV AG (OMVKY) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of OMV AG (OMVKY)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 3.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $17.14 in the previous session. OMV has gained 21.7% since the start of the year compared to the 25.3% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 29.6% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 4, 2026, OMV reported EPS of $1.97 versus consensus estimate of $0.38.

For the current fiscal year, OMV is expected to post earnings of $1.73 per share on $32.71 in revenues. This represents a -74.22% change in EPS on a 15.27% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.71 per share on $31.52 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -1.16% and -3.61%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While OMV has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

OMV has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 12.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 4.4X versus its peer group's average of 4.9X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making OMV an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, OMV currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if OMV passes the test. Thus, it seems as though OMV shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does OMVKY Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of OMVKY have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Eni SpA (E). E has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Eni SpA beat our consensus estimate by 11.54%, and for the current fiscal year, E is expected to post earnings of $3.86 per share on revenue of $99.34 billion.

Shares of Eni SpA have gained 18.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 13.32X and a P/CF of 6.21X.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is in the top 24% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for OMVKY and E, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.