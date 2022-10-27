OMV, ADNOC sign MoU for supply of LNG for winter 2023/24

By Tristan Chabba

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV OMVV.VIhas agreed with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to explore a partnership in liquified natural gas deliveries, OMV said on Thursday.

The aim is to buy one cargo of LNG winter 2023/24 to help support Austria's energy supply security, the company said.

A press release issued by the Austrian Chancellor's office added that Austria and the UAE had also signed an agreement to cooperate in energy matters.

Federal chancellor Karl Nehammer was seeking to secure more natural gas supplies from the United Arab Emirates during a visit to Abu Dhabi this week in order to reduce his country's heavy energy dependence on Russia, his office said on Monday

Gas deliveries to Austria were falling again in early October, OMV said earlier this month.

