OMV, ADNOC sign MoU for supply of LNG for winter 2023/24

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV OMVV.VIhas agreed with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to explore a partnership in deliveries for liquefied natural gas (LNG), OMV said on Thursday.

The memorandum of understanding signed by the Vienna-based firm and ADNOC aims to arrange the purchase of one LNG cargo for the winter 2023/24 to help support Austria's energy supply security, the company said.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

