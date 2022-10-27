Oil

OMV, ADNOC sign MoU for supply of LNG for winter 2023/24

Tristan Chabba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Austrian oil and gas group OMV has agreed with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to explore a partnership in deliveries for liquefied natural gas (LNG), OMV said on Thursday.

The memorandum of understanding signed by the Vienna-based firm and ADNOC aims to arrange the purchase of one LNG cargo for the winter 2023/24 to help support Austria's energy supply security, the company said.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

