OMV: gas supplies to Austria down again

Contributor
Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

Gas deliveries to Austria are falling again following a rise since Saturday but volumes are still above 30% of contractually agreed amounts, Austrian oil and gas group OMV said on Wednesday.

VIENNA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gas deliveries to Austria are falling again following a rise since Saturday but volumes are still above 30% of contractually agreed amounts, Austrian oil and gas group OMV OMV.VI said on Wednesday.

"We are seeing that the confirmed nominations are going down again," a spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Rachel More)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More