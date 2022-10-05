OMV: gas supplies to Austria down again

VIENNA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gas deliveries to Austria are falling again following a rise since Saturday but volumes are still above 30% of contractually agreed amounts, Austrian oil and gas group OMV OMV.VI said on Wednesday.

"We are seeing that the confirmed nominations are going down again," a spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Rachel More)

