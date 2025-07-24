Stocks
OMS Energy Technologies Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025 with Revenue Growth and Increased Operating Profit

July 24, 2025 — 05:10 am EDT

OMS Energy Technologies reported fiscal year 2025 revenues of $203.6 million, with significant growth in operating profit and gross margin.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. announced its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reporting total revenues of $203.6 million, a significant increase from $18.2 million in the previous period. The company achieved a gross margin of 33.9%, up from 27.6%, while operating profit reached $59.9 million, compared to $3.2 million previously. The net profit for the year was $47.0 million. The growth in revenue was driven by increased demand from customers, particularly for specialty connectors and pipes. Chairman and CEO How Meng Hock emphasized the company's strong first year as a public company, highlighting revenue growth, improved margins, and new customer contracts. CFO Kevin Yeo noted the robust financial performance and the company's commitment to sustainable growth with a healthy balance sheet as it enters fiscal 2026.

Potential Positives

  • Total revenues reached $203.6 million for fiscal year 2025, a significant increase from previous periods.
  • Gross margin improved to 33.9%, demonstrating enhanced profitability and cost efficiency.
  • Operating profit increased to $59.9 million, showcasing the company's operational effectiveness and growth potential.
  • Net profit for the year was $47.0 million, reflecting strong growth momentum and a healthy financial position.

Potential Negatives

  • Net profit for fiscal 2025 was $47.0 million, significantly down from $82.1 million in the previous period, raising concerns about ongoing profitability.
  • Total other income decreased sharply from $50.2 million in the previous period to only $0.2 million in fiscal 2025, suggesting a loss of non-operating revenue sources.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share dropped from $2.19 to $1.18, indicating reduced profitability on a per-share basis, which may affect investor sentiment.

FAQ

What are OMS Energy Technologies' revenue highlights for fiscal year 2025?

The Company reported total revenues of $203.6 million for fiscal year 2025.

How did OMS's gross margin change in fiscal year 2025?

OMS's gross margin increased to 33.9% in 2025, up from previous years.

What is the operating profit reported by OMS in 2025?

The operating profit for OMS in fiscal year 2025 was $59.9 million.

What factors contributed to OMS's financial growth in 2025?

Financial growth was driven by disciplined execution, new customer wins, and contract renewals since the IPO.

What were OMS's net profit and earnings per share for the fiscal year 2025?

The net profit was $47.0 million, with basic and diluted EPS both at $1.18.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



SINGAPORE, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.




Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights





  • Total revenues

    in 2025 were $203.6 million, compared with $18.2 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $163.3 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.



  • Gross margin

    in 2025 was 33.9%, compared with 27.6% for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and 29.9% for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.



  • Operating profit

    in 2025 was $59.9 million, compared with $3.2 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $40.2 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.







Mr. How Meng Hock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OMS, commented, “We are extremely proud to report strong results for fiscal year 2025 in our first earnings announcement as a publicly listed company. Our double-digit revenue growth, expanded gross margin, and increase in operating profit are a direct result of our team’s disciplined execution and commitment to delivering value across all areas of our business. We have also recorded several new customer wins and contract renewals since our IPO in May, further broadening and diversifying our revenue base. With our focus on long-term growth, we’re entering fiscal 2026 with strong momentum and a clear strategy for continued innovation and expansion.”



Mr. Kevin Yeo, Chief Financial Officer, added, “Our fiscal 2025 financial performance reflects both top-line strength and meaningful margin improvement. Total revenues grew to $203.6 million, with gross margin reaching 33.9%. Operating profit increased to $59.9 million, highlighting our enhanced cost discipline and the benefits of growing economies of scale. Our net profit for the year was $47.0 million. When excluding a one-time $49.4 million bargain purchase gain recognized in fiscal 2024 related to the Management Buyout, our underlying profitability in 2025 demonstrates strong growth momentum. Supported by these solid fundamentals, a healthy balance sheet and loyal customer base, we remain confident of driving sustainable growth and building long-term shareholder value.”




Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results




Total revenues.

Total revenues in 2025 were $203.6 million, compared with $18.2 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $163.3 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.





  • Specialty connectors and pipes.

    Revenues from sales of specialty connectors and pipes in 2025 were $143.1 million, compared with $5.1 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $113.5 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to a significant increase in demand from one of the Company’s major customers who had higher levels of business activities related to oil and gas production.





  • Surface wellhead and Christmas tree equipment.

    Revenues from sales of surface wellhead and Christmas tree equipment in 2025 were $8.7 million, compared with $3.0 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $6.8 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to delayed demand from one of the Company’s major customers in Indonesia, who is rationalizing their requirements as they plan for increased production to meet Indonesia’s energy security plan, as well as a delayed shipment to the Middle East which will materialize in the fiscal year 2026.





  • Premium threading services.

    Revenues from rendering of premium threading services in 2025 were $36.8 million, compared with $7.6 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $31.1 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. This slight decrease was primarily attributable to a relatively stable level of rig activities across oil and gas customers in the countries that drive demand for the Company’s premium threading services.





  • Other ancillary services.

    Revenues generated from other ancillary services in 2025 were $15.0 million, compared with $2.4 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $11.9 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to greater customer demand for engineering testing, inspection and maintenance services.








Cost of revenues.

Cost of revenues in 2025 was $134.6 million, compared with $13.2 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $114.5 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.




Gross profit.

Gross profit in 2025 was $69.0 million, compared with $5.0 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $48.7 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. Gross margin in 2025 was 33.9%, compared with 27.6% for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and 29.9% for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to the growth in total revenues, as well as the benefits from economies of scale stemming from higher sales volume, sourcing productivity and an increase in the proportion of higher-margin services performed.




Selling, general and administrative expenses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in 2025 were $9.1 million, compared with $1.8 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $8.6 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in legal and professional fees, staff expenses and depreciation.




Operating profit.

Operating profit in 2025 was $59.9 million, compared with $3.2 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $40.2 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.




Total other income/(expense), net.

Total other income, net in 2025 was $0.2 million, compared with total other expense, net of $0.08 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and total other income, net of $50.2 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. The change was primarily due to a non-recurring bargain purchase gain of $49.4 million related to the management buyout in the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.




Net profit.

Net profit in 2025 was $47.0 million, compared with $2.4 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $82.1 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.




Basic and diluted EPS.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were both $1.18 in 2025, compared with $2.19 for the period June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.




Balance Sheet and Cash Flow



As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $75.8 million, compared with $45.4 million as of March 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $40.5 million, compared with net cash used of $2.9 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and net cash provided of $24.0 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.




About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.



OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted single-source supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company’s 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.



For more information, please visit


ir.omsos.com


.




Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.




For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



OMS Energy Technologies Inc.


Investor Relations


Email:


ir@omsos.com




Piacente Financial Communications


Brandi Piacente


Tel: +1-212-481-2050


Email:


oms@thepiacentegroup.com




Hui Fan


Tel: +86-10-6508-0677


Email:


oms@thepiacentegroup.com




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Unaudited Summary of Financial Results






Consolidated Statements of Financial Positions











For the




year ended




March 31, 2025



For the




year ended




March 31, 2024




US$’000



US$’000


Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

72,950


43,470

Restricted cash, current

1,692


1,593

Trade receivables

13,467


31,948

Contract assets

983


1,730

Inventories

32,546


30,689

Prepayment and other current assets

1,646


3,067

Amount due from a related party

1,584


1,585


Total Current Assets


124,868



114,082








Non-current assets:






Restricted cash, non-current

1,189


367

Right-of-use assets

8,086


3,549

Property, plant and equipment

32,055


32,040

Intangible assets

42


126

Deferred tax assets

2,938


2,574

Prepayment and other non-current assets

1,327


694


Total Non-Current Assets


45,637



39,350


Total Assets


170,505



153,432









Liabilities






Current Liabilities:






Trade and other payables

15,070


47,535

Loans and borrowings





6,504

Tax payable

8,200


6,669

Lease liabilities, current

1,187


741


Total Current Liabilities


24,457



61,449








Non-current Liabilities:






Employee benefits obligation

827


751

Lease liabilities, non-current

6,096


1,843

Deferred tax liabilities

4,217


3,684

Other payables, non-current





5,000

Provisions

321


351


Total Non-Current Liabilities


11,461



11,629


Total Liabilities


35,918



73,078









Equity






Share capital

4


4

Share premium

72,648


67,648

Retained earnings

58,634


13,818

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,397
)

(4,441
)


Equity attributable to Shareholders of the Company


128,889



77,029

Non-controlling interests

5,698


3,325


Total equity


134,587



80,354









Total liabilities and equity


170,505



153,432







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income














Successor



Successor



Predecessor




For the




year ended




March 31, 2025



For the period




June 16, 2023




through




March 31, 2024



For the period




April 1




through




June 15, 2023




US$’000



US$’000



US$’000

Revenue – third parties

203,607


163,267


16,967

Revenue – related parties









1,215


Total revenue


203,607



163,267



18,182











Cost of revenue – third parties

(134,620
)

(114,525
)

(13,080
)

Cost of revenue – related parties









(75
)


Total cost of revenue


(134,620

)


(114,525

)


(13,155

)












Gross profit


68,987



48,742



5,027











Selling, general and administrative expenses

(9,122
)

(8,574
)

(1,790
)


Operating profit


59,865



40,168



3,237











Bargain purchase gain





49,429





Other income/(expenses), net – third parties

246


775


(108
)

Other income, net – related parties









29


Total other income/(expenses), net


246



50,204



(79

)











Finance income – third parties

339


55


9

Finance income – related parties









65


Total finance income


339



55



74











Finance cost – third parties

(284
)

(915
)

(38
)

Finance cost – related parties









(162
)


Total finance cost


(284

)


(915

)


(200

)












Profit before tax


60,166



89,512



3,032

Income tax expense

(13,189
)

(7,424
)

(657
)


Net profit


46,977



82,088



2,375











Other comprehensive income/(loss):










Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss









Foreign currency translation differences

2,258


(1,701
)

(610
)

Changes resulting from actuarial remeasurement of employee benefits obligation

(2
)

(33
)

(9
)


Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax


2,256



(1,734

)


(619

)


Total comprehensive income


49,233



80,354



1,756












Net profit attributable to:









Shareholders of the Company

44,816


80,880


1,867

Non-controlling interests

2,161


1,208


508


Net profit


46,977



82,088



2,375












Total comprehensive income attributable to:









Shareholders of the Company

46,860


79,184


1,310

Non-controlling interests

2,373


1,170


446


Total comprehensive income


49,233



80,354



1,756











Basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

37,822,500


36,900,000





Basic and diluted earnings per share (as adjusted) (US$)


1.18



2.19


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows














Successor



Successor



Predecessor




For the




year ended




March 31, 2025



For the period




June 16, 2023




through




March 31,




2024



For the period




April 1




through




June 15,




2023




US$’000



US$’000



US$’000


Operating activities









Net profit

46,977


82,088


2,375


Adjustments for:









Income tax expenses

13,189


7,424


657

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

2,711


3,800


251

Amortization of intangible assets

84


97


6

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,412


1,030


140

Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

111


(357
)




Allowance for/(reversal of) inventories obsolescence

571


(335
)

(6
)

Allowance for/(reversal of) expected credit losses

121


(3
)




Finance costs

284


915


200

Finance income

(339
)

(55
)

(74
)

Loss/(gain) on unrealized foreign exchange

493


(793
)

134

Gain on bargain purchase





(49,429
)















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Trade receivables

18,975


(17,961
)

(2,727
)

Contract assets

764


(1,505
)

1,139

Inventories

(2,329
)

(20,817
)

(360
)

Prepayment and other assets

809


418


(1,219
)

Trade receivables due from related parties





284


(428
)

Trade and other payables

(32,239
)

26,157


(2,224
)

Employee benefits obligation

59


11


24



51,653


30,969


(2,112
)


Cash provided by operations:









Interest received

339


55


74

Income taxes paid

(11,490
)

(6,979
)

(852
)


Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities


40,502



24,045



(2,890

)












Investing activities









Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment





698





Cash payment for management buyout





(2,000
)




Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(2,863
)

(3,238
)

(1,200
)

Acquisition of intangible asset





(11
)




Repayment from/(loan to) related parties









20,981

Amount due from a related party

1


(1,585
)





Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities


(2,862

)


(6,136

)


19,781


Financing activities









Advances from potential investors





5,000





Proceeds from loans and borrowings









874

Proceeds from loans from related parties









8,845

Repayment of loans from related parties









(28,038
)

Repayment of loans and borrowings

(6,504
)

(3,874
)




Interest paid

(253
)

(211
)

(200
)

Payment of lease liabilities

(1,302
)

(824
)

(197
)


Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities


(8,059

)


91



(18,716

)

Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

820


(2,473
)

(75
)


Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


30,401



15,527



(1,900

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year/period

45,430


29,903


31,803


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year/period


75,831



45,430



29,903

Less: Restricted cash, non-current

1,189


367


1,150

Less: Restricted cash, current

1,692


1,593


1,087

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year/period


72,950



43,470



27,666





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

