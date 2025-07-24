OMS Energy Technologies Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025 with Revenue Growth and Increased Operating Profit

OMS Energy Technologies reported fiscal year 2025 revenues of $203.6 million, with significant growth in operating profit and gross margin.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. announced its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reporting total revenues of $203.6 million, a significant increase from $18.2 million in the previous period. The company achieved a gross margin of 33.9%, up from 27.6%, while operating profit reached $59.9 million, compared to $3.2 million previously. The net profit for the year was $47.0 million. The growth in revenue was driven by increased demand from customers, particularly for specialty connectors and pipes. Chairman and CEO How Meng Hock emphasized the company's strong first year as a public company, highlighting revenue growth, improved margins, and new customer contracts. CFO Kevin Yeo noted the robust financial performance and the company's commitment to sustainable growth with a healthy balance sheet as it enters fiscal 2026.

Potential Positives

Total revenues reached $203.6 million for fiscal year 2025, a significant increase from previous periods.

Gross margin improved to 33.9%, demonstrating enhanced profitability and cost efficiency.

Operating profit increased to $59.9 million, showcasing the company's operational effectiveness and growth potential.

Net profit for the year was $47.0 million, reflecting strong growth momentum and a healthy financial position.

Potential Negatives

Net profit for fiscal 2025 was $47.0 million, significantly down from $82.1 million in the previous period, raising concerns about ongoing profitability.

Total other income decreased sharply from $50.2 million in the previous period to only $0.2 million in fiscal 2025, suggesting a loss of non-operating revenue sources.

Basic and diluted earnings per share dropped from $2.19 to $1.18, indicating reduced profitability on a per-share basis, which may affect investor sentiment.

FAQ

What are OMS Energy Technologies' revenue highlights for fiscal year 2025?

The Company reported total revenues of $203.6 million for fiscal year 2025.

How did OMS's gross margin change in fiscal year 2025?

OMS's gross margin increased to 33.9% in 2025, up from previous years.

What is the operating profit reported by OMS in 2025?

The operating profit for OMS in fiscal year 2025 was $59.9 million.

What factors contributed to OMS's financial growth in 2025?

Financial growth was driven by disciplined execution, new customer wins, and contract renewals since the IPO.

What were OMS's net profit and earnings per share for the fiscal year 2025?

The net profit was $47.0 million, with basic and diluted EPS both at $1.18.

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.







Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights











Total revenues



in 2025 were $203.6 million, compared with $18.2 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $163.3 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.



in 2025 were $203.6 million, compared with $18.2 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $163.3 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.





Gross margin



in 2025 was 33.9%, compared with 27.6% for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and 29.9% for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.



in 2025 was 33.9%, compared with 27.6% for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and 29.9% for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.





Operating profit



in 2025 was $59.9 million, compared with $3.2 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $40.2 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.















Mr. How Meng Hock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OMS, commented, “We are extremely proud to report strong results for fiscal year 2025 in our first earnings announcement as a publicly listed company. Our double-digit revenue growth, expanded gross margin, and increase in operating profit are a direct result of our team’s disciplined execution and commitment to delivering value across all areas of our business. We have also recorded several new customer wins and contract renewals since our IPO in May, further broadening and diversifying our revenue base. With our focus on long-term growth, we’re entering fiscal 2026 with strong momentum and a clear strategy for continued innovation and expansion.”





Mr. Kevin Yeo, Chief Financial Officer, added, “Our fiscal 2025 financial performance reflects both top-line strength and meaningful margin improvement. Total revenues grew to $203.6 million, with gross margin reaching 33.9%. Operating profit increased to $59.9 million, highlighting our enhanced cost discipline and the benefits of growing economies of scale. Our net profit for the year was $47.0 million. When excluding a one-time $49.4 million bargain purchase gain recognized in fiscal 2024 related to the Management Buyout, our underlying profitability in 2025 demonstrates strong growth momentum. Supported by these solid fundamentals, a healthy balance sheet and loyal customer base, we remain confident of driving sustainable growth and building long-term shareholder value.”







Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results









Total revenues.



Total revenues in 2025 were $203.6 million, compared with $18.2 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $163.3 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.









Specialty connectors and pipes.



Revenues from sales of specialty connectors and pipes in 2025 were $143.1 million, compared with $5.1 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $113.5 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to a significant increase in demand from one of the Company’s major customers who had higher levels of business activities related to oil and gas production.







Specialty connectors and pipes. Revenues from sales of specialty connectors and pipes in 2025 were $143.1 million, compared with $5.1 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $113.5 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to a significant increase in demand from one of the Company’s major customers who had higher levels of business activities related to oil and gas production.





Surface wellhead and Christmas tree equipment.



Revenues from sales of surface wellhead and Christmas tree equipment in 2025 were $8.7 million, compared with $3.0 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $6.8 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to delayed demand from one of the Company’s major customers in Indonesia, who is rationalizing their requirements as they plan for increased production to meet Indonesia’s energy security plan, as well as a delayed shipment to the Middle East which will materialize in the fiscal year 2026.







Surface wellhead and Christmas tree equipment. Revenues from sales of surface wellhead and Christmas tree equipment in 2025 were $8.7 million, compared with $3.0 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $6.8 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to delayed demand from one of the Company’s major customers in Indonesia, who is rationalizing their requirements as they plan for increased production to meet Indonesia’s energy security plan, as well as a delayed shipment to the Middle East which will materialize in the fiscal year 2026.





Premium threading services.



Revenues from rendering of premium threading services in 2025 were $36.8 million, compared with $7.6 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $31.1 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. This slight decrease was primarily attributable to a relatively stable level of rig activities across oil and gas customers in the countries that drive demand for the Company’s premium threading services.







Premium threading services. Revenues from rendering of premium threading services in 2025 were $36.8 million, compared with $7.6 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $31.1 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. This slight decrease was primarily attributable to a relatively stable level of rig activities across oil and gas customers in the countries that drive demand for the Company’s premium threading services.





Other ancillary services.



Revenues generated from other ancillary services in 2025 were $15.0 million, compared with $2.4 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $11.9 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to greater customer demand for engineering testing, inspection and maintenance services.

















Cost of revenues.



Cost of revenues in 2025 was $134.6 million, compared with $13.2 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $114.5 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.







Gross profit.



Gross profit in 2025 was $69.0 million, compared with $5.0 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $48.7 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. Gross margin in 2025 was 33.9%, compared with 27.6% for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and 29.9% for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to the growth in total revenues, as well as the benefits from economies of scale stemming from higher sales volume, sourcing productivity and an increase in the proportion of higher-margin services performed.







Selling, general and administrative expenses.



Selling, general and administrative expenses in 2025 were $9.1 million, compared with $1.8 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $8.6 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in legal and professional fees, staff expenses and depreciation.







Operating profit.



Operating profit in 2025 was $59.9 million, compared with $3.2 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $40.2 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.







Total other income/(expense), net.



Total other income, net in 2025 was $0.2 million, compared with total other expense, net of $0.08 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and total other income, net of $50.2 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. The change was primarily due to a non-recurring bargain purchase gain of $49.4 million related to the management buyout in the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.







Net profit.



Net profit in 2025 was $47.0 million, compared with $2.4 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $82.1 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.







Basic and diluted EPS.



Basic and diluted earnings per share were both $1.18 in 2025, compared with $2.19 for the period June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.







Balance Sheet and Cash Flow







As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $75.8 million, compared with $45.4 million as of March 31, 2024.





Net cash provided by operating activities was $40.5 million, compared with net cash used of $2.9 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and net cash provided of $24.0 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.







About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.







OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted single-source supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company’s 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.





For more information, please visit





ir.omsos.com





.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







OMS Energy Technologies Inc.





Investor Relations





Email:





ir@omsos.com









Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





Email:





oms@thepiacentegroup.com









Hui Fan





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





Email:





oms@thepiacentegroup.com















Unaudited Summary of Financial Results













Consolidated Statements of Financial Positions





















































For the









year ended









March 31, 2025

















For the









year ended









March 31, 2024

























US$’000

















US$’000

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









72,950













43,470













Restricted cash, current









1,692













1,593













Trade receivables









13,467













31,948













Contract assets









983













1,730













Inventories









32,546













30,689













Prepayment and other current assets









1,646













3,067













Amount due from a related party









1,584













1,585















Total Current Assets













124,868

















114,082















































Non-current assets:

































Restricted cash, non-current









1,189













367













Right-of-use assets









8,086













3,549













Property, plant and equipment









32,055













32,040













Intangible assets









42













126













Deferred tax assets









2,938













2,574













Prepayment and other non-current assets









1,327













694















Total Non-Current Assets













45,637

















39,350

















Total Assets













170,505

















153,432

















































Liabilities



































Current Liabilities:

































Trade and other payables









15,070













47,535













Loans and borrowings









—













6,504













Tax payable









8,200













6,669













Lease liabilities, current









1,187













741















Total Current Liabilities













24,457

















61,449















































Non-current Liabilities:

































Employee benefits obligation









827













751













Lease liabilities, non-current









6,096













1,843













Deferred tax liabilities









4,217













3,684













Other payables, non-current









—













5,000













Provisions









321













351















Total Non-Current Liabilities













11,461

















11,629

















Total Liabilities













35,918

















73,078

















































Equity



































Share capital









4













4













Share premium









72,648













67,648













Retained earnings









58,634













13,818













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(2,397





)









(4,441





)











Equity attributable to Shareholders of the Company













128,889

















77,029















Non-controlling interests









5,698













3,325















Total equity













134,587

















80,354

















































Total liabilities and equity













170,505

















153,432





























Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

































































Successor

















Successor

















Predecessor

























For the









year ended









March 31, 2025

















For the period









June 16, 2023









through









March 31, 2024

















For the period









April 1









through









June 15, 2023

























US$’000

















US$’000

















US$’000















Revenue – third parties









203,607













163,267













16,967













Revenue – related parties









—













—













1,215















Total revenue













203,607

















163,267

















18,182



























































Cost of revenue – third parties









(134,620





)









(114,525





)









(13,080





)









Cost of revenue – related parties









—













—













(75





)











Total cost of revenue













(134,620









)













(114,525









)













(13,155









)

























































Gross profit













68,987

















48,742

















5,027



























































Selling, general and administrative expenses









(9,122





)









(8,574





)









(1,790





)











Operating profit













59,865

















40,168

















3,237



























































Bargain purchase gain









—













49,429













—













Other income/(expenses), net – third parties









246













775













(108





)









Other income, net – related parties









—













—













29















Total other income/(expenses), net













246

















50,204

















(79









)























































Finance income – third parties









339













55













9













Finance income – related parties









—













—













65















Total finance income













339

















55

















74



























































Finance cost – third parties









(284





)









(915





)









(38





)









Finance cost – related parties









—













—













(162





)











Total finance cost













(284









)













(915









)













(200









)

























































Profit before tax













60,166

















89,512

















3,032















Income tax expense









(13,189





)









(7,424





)









(657





)











Net profit













46,977

















82,088

















2,375



























































Other comprehensive income/(loss):















































Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss















































Foreign currency translation differences









2,258













(1,701





)









(610





)









Changes resulting from actuarial remeasurement of employee benefits obligation









(2





)









(33





)









(9





)











Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax













2,256

















(1,734









)













(619









)













Total comprehensive income













49,233

















80,354

















1,756





























































Net profit attributable to:















































Shareholders of the Company









44,816













80,880













1,867













Non-controlling interests









2,161













1,208













508















Net profit













46,977

















82,088

















2,375





























































Total comprehensive income attributable to:















































Shareholders of the Company









46,860













79,184













1,310













Non-controlling interests









2,373













1,170













446















Total comprehensive income













49,233

















80,354

















1,756



























































Basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding









37,822,500













36,900,000



























Basic and diluted earnings per share (as adjusted) (US$)













1.18

















2.19









































Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

































































Successor

















Successor

















Predecessor

























For the









year ended









March 31, 2025

















For the period









June 16, 2023









through









March 31,









2024

















For the period









April 1









through









June 15,









2023

























US$’000

















US$’000

















US$’000

















Operating activities















































Net profit









46,977













82,088













2,375















Adjustments for:















































Income tax expenses









13,189













7,424













657













Depreciation of property, plant and equipment









2,711













3,800













251













Amortization of intangible assets









84













97













6













Depreciation of right-of-use assets









1,412













1,030













140













Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment









111













(357





)









—













Allowance for/(reversal of) inventories obsolescence









571













(335





)









(6





)









Allowance for/(reversal of) expected credit losses









121













(3





)









—













Finance costs









284













915













200













Finance income









(339





)









(55





)









(74





)









Loss/(gain) on unrealized foreign exchange









493













(793





)









134













Gain on bargain purchase









—













(49,429





)









—



























































Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















































Trade receivables









18,975













(17,961





)









(2,727





)









Contract assets









764













(1,505





)









1,139













Inventories









(2,329





)









(20,817





)









(360





)









Prepayment and other assets









809













418













(1,219





)









Trade receivables due from related parties









—













284













(428





)









Trade and other payables









(32,239





)









26,157













(2,224





)









Employee benefits obligation









59













11













24





















51,653













30,969













(2,112





)











Cash provided by operations:















































Interest received









339













55













74













Income taxes paid









(11,490





)









(6,979





)









(852





)











Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities













40,502

















24,045

















(2,890









)

























































Investing activities















































Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment









—













698













—













Cash payment for management buyout









—













(2,000





)









—













Acquisition of property, plant and equipment









(2,863





)









(3,238





)









(1,200





)









Acquisition of intangible asset









—













(11





)









—













Repayment from/(loan to) related parties









—













—













20,981













Amount due from a related party









1













(1,585





)









—















Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities













(2,862









)













(6,136









)













19,781

















Financing activities















































Advances from potential investors









—













5,000













—













Proceeds from loans and borrowings









—













—













874













Proceeds from loans from related parties









—













—













8,845













Repayment of loans from related parties









—













—













(28,038





)









Repayment of loans and borrowings









(6,504





)









(3,874





)









—













Interest paid









(253





)









(211





)









(200





)









Payment of lease liabilities









(1,302





)









(824





)









(197





)











Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities













(8,059









)













91

















(18,716









)











Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









820













(2,473





)









(75





)











Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













30,401

















15,527

















(1,900









)











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year/period









45,430













29,903













31,803















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year/period













75,831

















45,430

















29,903















Less: Restricted cash, non-current









1,189













367













1,150













Less: Restricted cash, current









1,692













1,593













1,087













Cash and cash equivalents at end of year/period











72,950

















43,470

















27,666













