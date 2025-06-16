OMS Energy Technologies Inc. Provides Business Update and Highlights Key Achievements Ahead of Inaugural Earnings Call

OMS Energy Technologies reports operational growth with new contracts and expansions in Asia, focusing on product innovation and sustainability.

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. ("OMS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems ("SWS") and oil country tubular goods ("OCTG") for the oil and gas industry, today provided a business update outlining its recent accomplishments as the Company prepares for its inauguralearnings callfollowing its successful Nasdaq listing in May 2025.







New order win in Angola and renewed contract in Thailand; Southeast Asia emerging as driving force in customer acquisition



Expanding business footprint and growing talent pool



R&D achievements and partnerships steadily enriching product portfolio



Consistent enhancements to occupational health, safety and environmental management



Mr. How Meng Hock, CEO of OMS Energy Technologies Inc., commented, “We’re excited to begin our journey as a public company with a healthy operational foundation, underscored by thriving customer relationships and partnerships, an expanding brand presence and cutting-edge R&D and manufacturing capabilities. We are also supported by a strong balance sheet and a deep commitment to prudent financial management, positioning us to quickly and flexibly execute our development strategy when suitable opportunities arise. With our focus on exceptional service and dedication to crafting superior products, we're confident of delivering innovative solutions to a growing, global customer base, creating value for all of our stakeholders.”







Customer Growth and Diversification







Offering a broad array of highly engineered products and customizable solutions for the oil and gas industry, OMS is anchored by a solid base of long-term contracts and longstanding relationships with global and local oil companies, drilling contractors, E&P and oilfield service providers across the Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and West African regions. The Company recently entered the Angola market and has secured a letter of award through its Middle East representative for the supply of surface wellhead systems to Grupo Simples Oil in the Onshore Kwanza Basin Block of KON-06 in Angola, expanding its brand presence in West Africa.





In the Indonesian market, the Company’s marketing efforts are attracting new customers, such as PT Seleraya Belida (South Sumatra) and Pertamina Hulu Sanga Sanga (East Kalimantan), and driving steady growth in sales of surface wellhead and Christmas tree products.





OMS’ existing customer base continues to exhibit strong loyalty. In June, PTTEP, a long-term customer in the Thailand market, signed a new three-year agreement effective July 1, 2025, further stabilizing the Company’s revenue base. The Company also inked a 10-year supply agreement with Saudi Aramco in early 2024, projected to generate an estimated $120 to $200 million annually. Moreover, the Company’s annual price agreement with Halliburton continues to fuel robust order volumes at its Malaysia and Singapore facilities.







Geographic and Talent Pool Expansion







OMS boasts a broad geographic footprint in the oil-rich Asia Pacific and MENA regions, with 11 manufacturing facilities strategically situated across six countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Indonesia). By hiring local citizens, producing products and services within these jurisdictions, and sourcing high-value materials locally, the Company establishes eligibility to participate in government tenders and contracts, boosting its competitive edge. Employing locals also helps the Company meet the requirements of localization programs such as IKTVA in Saudi Arabia and TKDN in Indonesia while enriching its talent pool. The Company is exploring new operating jurisdictions to increase market share and extending its reach globally through a growing number of export countries.







Product Development & Manufacturing Advancements







OMS’s $1.1 million investment in Additive Manufacturing (AM) research is propelling progress in the development of a metallic seal for the Company’s high-pressure-high temperature (HPHT) gate valves, a technological breakthrough that promises to promote innovation, improve supply chain efficiency and enable better material selection for critical components. To date, OMS has completed Phase 1 of its proof of concept, covering material selection, additive manufacturing methodology and stress analysis on the part for fit, form and function for using this method. The Company continues to invest in R&D, forging partnerships with top institutions such as the Singapore Institute of Manufacturing and Technology (SIMTech) to remain at the forefront of industry innovation.





Meanwhile, the Company is steadily delivering on orders placed under its long-term agreements with Saudi Aramco and Halliburton Malaysia and Singapore, leveraging its precision manufacturing expertise and strategically-located facilities to produce mission-critical products and custom solutions with shorter lead times. A healthy, balanced manufacturing capacity utilization level empowers OMS to seamlessly meet rising demand from new and existing customers.







Occupational Health, Safety and Environmental Management Enhancements







Safety and environmental protection are critical to the oil and gas industry and a key cornerstone of OMS’ operations. The Company holds ISO 9001 and API Q1 quality management system certifications for all of its manufacturing sites, as well as ISO 45001-Occupational Health and Safety Management System and ISO 14001-Environmental Management System certifications. The Company recently completed the annual surveillance audit required to maintain its ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certifications, a crucial step in the Company’s ongoing implementation of ESG programs.







Strategic Development Initiatives







Sustainable, long-term growth remains OMS’ top priority. The Company’s R&D collaboration with Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and SIMTech reflects its commitment to environmental sustainability, covering life cycle analysis, energy efficiency monitoring and digital transformation and innovation. OMS is also actively exploring growth and revenue diversification through acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances. By driving development both organically and externally, OMS is creating a more resilient and balanced portfolio, strengthening the backbone of its business.







OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted single-source supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company’s 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.





For more information, please visit



ir.omsos.com



.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.