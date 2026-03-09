OMRNY vs. VPG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Electronics - Miscellaneous Components stocks have likely encountered both Omron Corp. (OMRNY) and Vishay Precision (VPG). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Omron Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Vishay Precision has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that OMRNY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

OMRNY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 24.86, while VPG has a forward P/E of 57.18. We also note that OMRNY has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VPG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.86.

Another notable valuation metric for OMRNY is its P/B ratio of 0.99. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, VPG has a P/B of 1.72.

These metrics, and several others, help OMRNY earn a Value grade of B, while VPG has been given a Value grade of F.

OMRNY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than VPG, so it seems like value investors will conclude that OMRNY is the superior option right now.

