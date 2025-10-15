OMRNY vs. TEL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components sector might want to consider either Omron Corp. (OMRNY) or TE Connectivity (TEL). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Omron Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while TE Connectivity has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that OMRNY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

OMRNY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.86, while TEL has a forward P/E of 23.29. We also note that OMRNY has a PEG ratio of 0.40. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TEL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.38.

Another notable valuation metric for OMRNY is its P/B ratio of 0.89. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TEL has a P/B of 5.27.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to OMRNY's Value grade of B and TEL's Value grade of C.

OMRNY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than TEL, so it seems like value investors will conclude that OMRNY is the superior option right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.