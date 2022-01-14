OMRNY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Omron Corp (Symbol: OMRNY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.84, changing hands as low as $89.64 per share. Omron Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMRNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMRNY's low point in its 52 week range is $71.61 per share, with $107.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.60.

