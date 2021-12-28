OMP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: OMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.19, changing hands as high as $23.32 per share. Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.90 per share, with $35.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.