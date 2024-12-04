OmniScience And INmune Bio Unveil Partnership To Drive Faster Decision-Making In Alzheimer's Trial

(RTTNews) - OmniScience Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. (INMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced a partnership on Tuesday to enhance the operations of INmune Bio's global Phase 2 Alzheimer's disease trial, dubbed AD02, using OmniScience's innovative Vivo platform.

AD02 trial is an international, blinded, randomized Phase 2 trial of XPro in patients with Early AD with biomarkers of elevated neuroinflammation. XPro is a next-generation inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor.

Vivo, a genAI-powered clinical trial control tower, is designed to centralize and analyze clinical data in real time, providing immediate insights that support faster decision-making and improved trial outcomes.

The collaboration aims to leverage Vivo's advanced capabilities to streamline data analysis across multiple sources, including electronic data capture (EDC), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), and patient-reported outcomes (PROs).

By integrating and analyzing vast amounts of trial data quickly, Vivo will help INmune Bio's clinical teams enhance data quality, identify potential discrepancies, and make faster, data-driven decisions regarding patient enrollment and trial operations.

INmune Bio recently completed patient randomization for its AD02 trial, which involves 208 patients with early Alzheimer's and elevated neuroinflammation.

The trial is already over-enrolled, with results expected in the second quarter of 2025.

Vivo is expected to play a critical role in accelerating the analysis of cognitive results and enabling the clinical team to deliver answers—and potentially treatments—to patients at an accelerated pace.

The collaboration between OmniScience and INmune Bio further underscores the transformative potential of generative AI in clinical trial management, enhancing trial efficiency and ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Both companies have already rolled out Vivo to INmune Bio's clinical development team, with promising early-stage results showing improved collaboration and faster decision-making.

OmniScience's CEO, Angela Holmes, expressed the partnership's potential, stating that the integration of Vivo's AI-driven insights will continue to enhance clinical development capabilities.

