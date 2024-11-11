News & Insights

Omniq receives $3.4M in new purchase orders from leading customer

November 11, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

OMNIQ (OMQS) announce a recent series of purchase orders totaling $3.4 million from a longstanding retail client. These recent orders, underscore the strength of the decade-long collaboration between OMNIQ and the retail chain, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to innovation in operational efficiency. “We appreciate the trust this partner has placed in OMNIQ to support their operations,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ Corp. “Our team remains committed to providing solutions that meet their specific needs, and we look forward to continuing this long-standing relationship with the same dedication and focus.”

