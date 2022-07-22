OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) delivers shareholders solid 28% CAGR over 5 years, surging 18% in the last week alone

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) which saw its share price drive 248% higher over five years. And in the last week the share price has popped 18%.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

OMNIQ isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, OMNIQ can boast revenue growth at a rate of 4.7% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. In comparison, the share price rise of 28% per year over the last half a decade is pretty impressive. Shareholders should be pretty happy with that, although interested investors might want to examine the financial data more closely to see if the gains are really justified. Some might suggest that the sentiment around the stock is rather positive.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:OMQS Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 13% in the twelve months, OMNIQ shareholders did even worse, losing 23%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 28% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for OMNIQ (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

