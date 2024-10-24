News & Insights

OMNIQ Corp Showcases AI Innovations at Investors Conference

October 24, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

OMNIQ Corp., a leader in AI-based solutions, will showcase its strategic advancements at the ThinkEquity Investors Conference on October 30, 2024, in New York. Attendees can expect insights into market trends and OMNIQ’s growth in sectors like smart cities and public safety. CEO Shai Lustgarten will highlight their progress in providing scalable machine vision solutions and expandingglobal marketpresence, making it a must-attend for investors and industry leaders.

