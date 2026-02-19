Omnicom's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Omnicom OMC reported unimpressive fourth-quarter 2025 results, with both earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings were $2.59 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9% but increasing 7.5% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues came in at $5.5 billion, lagging the consensus estimate by 25.3% but rising 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OMC shares have declined 12.7% in the past year compared with 24.5% decline of the industry. In contrast, the Zacks S&P 500 composite has risen 13.9% in the said time frame.

Omnicom Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Omnicom Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

OMC’s Q4 Revenue Breakdown by Disciplines and Regions

Media & Advertising contributed 60.1% of revenues in the quarter, while Precision Marketing contributed 10.3%. Public Relations, Healthcare, Experiential, Execution & Support, and Branding & Retail Commerce contributed 9.1%, 7.3%, 6.5%, 3.7% and 3.0%, respectively.

Across regional markets, the contribution was 51.9% from the United States and 17.6% from the Euro Markets and Other Europe. The United Kingdom contributed 9.6%, while Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Other North America contributed 10.7%, 3.7%, 3.7% and 2.4%, respectively.

OMC’s Margin Performance

Adjusted EBITA in the quarter came in at $928.9 million, up 28.6% year over year. The adjusted EBITA margin was 16.8%, up 10 basis points year over year. The operating loss was $977.2 million against an operating profit of $685.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

OMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshot

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

Waste Connections’ adjusted earnings (excluding 28 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.29 per share marginally surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 11.2% year over year. WCN’s revenues of $2.4 billion met the consensus estimate and grew 5% from the year-ago quarter.

Equifax Inc. EFX posted impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $2.09 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% but declining 1.4% from the year-ago quarter. Equifax’s total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.3% and grew 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.