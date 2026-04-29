Omnicom's Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Omnicom OMC reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues surpassing the same.

OMC reported earnings of $1.90 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 but increasing 11.8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues came in at $6.2 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $6 billion and rising 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OMC shares have marginally gained in the past year compared with 10.4% growth of the industry. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has risen 33.1% over the said time frame.

Omnicom Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Omnicom Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

OMC’s Q1 Revenue Breakdown by Disciplines & Regions

Integrated Media contributed 51.5% of revenues in the quarter, while Advertising contributed 16.8%. Health, Public Relations, Experiential and Other contributed 9.5%, 11.7% and 10.4%, respectively.

Across regional markets, the contribution was 61.4% from the United States and 12.3% from the Euro Markets and Other Europe. The United Kingdom contributed 8.8%, while Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa and Other North America contributed 8.9%, 3.1%, 2.3% and 3.2%, respectively.

OMC’s Margin Performance

Adjusted EBITA in the quarter came in at $861.4 million, up 69.5% year over year. The adjusted EBITA margin was 13.8%, in line with the year-ago figure. Operating income was $646.2 million, increasing 42.7% from the year-ago quarter.

OMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshot

Equifax Inc. EFX reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results. EFX’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.86 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1% and increased 21.6% from the year-ago quarter. EFX’s revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 14.4% year over year.

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN posted impressive first-quarter 2026 results. WCN’s adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 3.4% and rose 8.9% from the year-ago quarter. WCN’s total revenues of $2.37 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.7% and increased 6.4% year over year.

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Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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