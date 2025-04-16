Omnicom's Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive first-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $1.7 per share beat the consensus estimate by 4.3% and increased 1.8% year over year. Total revenues of $3.7 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 1.6% year over year. The increase in the top line was led by an increase of 3.4% in revenues from organic growth.

Omnicom shares have declined 14% over the past year compared to a 19% decline in the industry it belongs to and the 9.5% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Omnicom Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Omnicom Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

Organic Growth Across Disciplines and Regions

Across fundamental disciplines, revenues from Advertising & Media increased 7.2% organically compared with our estimated growth of 7.8%. Precision marketing revenues jumped 5.8% compared with our estimate of 3.9% growth. Experiential revenues declined 1.5% compared with our expectation of 16.8% growth.

Public Relations revenues decreased 4.5% compared with our estimation of 3.6% growth. Healthcare revenues decreased 3.2% year over year organically compared with our estimated decline of 0.3%. Branding & Retail Commerce revenues were down 10% compared with our estimated decline of 6.2%. Execution and support increased 1.9% versus our estimated decline of 0.3%.

Across regional markets, year-over-year organic revenue growth was 4.6% in the United States, 1.7% in Euro Markets & Other Europe, 14.8% in Latin America, 6% in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa revenues declined 9.3%. Other North America and U.K. revenues declined 3.6% and 0.7%, respectively.

Margin Performance

Adjusted EBITA in the quarter came in at $508.2 million, up 1.6% year over year. Adjusted EBITA margin was 13.8%, flat year over year. Operating profit of $452.6 million decreased 5.5% year over year. The operating margin decreased 90 bps to 12.3%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A couple of better-ranked stocks are Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB and PagSeguro Digital PAGS.

Limbach Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LMB has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.3%, on average.

PagSeguro Digital flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

PAGS has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 11%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.3% on average.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.