Omnicom's (OMC) TBWA Worldwide Appoints New Creative Leader

Omnicom Group Inc.'s OMC agency network, TBWA Worldwide, recently appointed Ben Williams as global chief creative experience officer. Williams will start his work with the company in January 2022 from New York and will shift to Los Angeles later in the year.

Williams will spearhead TBWA's global creative core, which includes chief creative officers from other agencies, including chief strategy officer Agathe Guerrier, chief innovation officer Luke Eid and global creative chair John Hunt. Williams will work will with TBWA's top global clients, which include Apple AAPL, PepsiCo PEP, McDonald's MCD, Nissan, Philips and adidas.

Before joining Omnicom, Williams spent nine years at R/GA, most recently in the role of global chief experience officer. He led digital product, service and experience initiatives for Google, American Express, Nike, Equinox and Samsung. Before R/GA, Williams held creative positions at AKQA and Publicis.

Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA Worldwide, said, "Ben's ability to redefine categories, to innovate and create products that influence culture make him the right choice for our collective. His work sits at the nexus of advertising, experience design and innovation. He will set an inspiring vision, unifying the breadth of creative skills within the collective, as well as attracting talent who are eager to create the new and invent ways for people to experience brands."

