Omnicom's (OMC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $2.16 per share beat the consensus estimate by 1.9% and increased 5.3% year over year. Total revenues of $4.06 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% and increased 5% year over year.

The increase in revenues is due to 4.4% organic growth and 1.7% foreign currency translations. This was partially offset by a 0.7% decline in acquisition revenues.

Omnicom shares have gained 9.2% over the past six months against the 0.7% decline of the industry it belongs to. The Zacks S&P 500 composite recorded 9.3% growth in the same time frame .

Omnicom Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Omnicom Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

Organic Growth Across Disciplines and Regions

Across fundamental disciplines, revenues from Advertising & Media were up 9.3% compared with our estimated growth of 5.6%. Precision marketing revenues dipped 1.1% and Experiential revenues declined 8%.

Public Relations revenues decreased 2.9%, while Healthcare revenues increased 3.6% organically year over year compared with our suggested growth of 4.5%. Commerce and Brand Consulting revenues increased 1% compared with our anticipated growth of 2.8%. Execution and support declined 0.4% compared with our projected fall of 1.7%.

Across regional markets, year-over-year organic revenue growth was 0.6% in the United States, 5.8% in the U.K., 14.1% in Euro Markets & Other Europe, 13.7% in Latin America and 10.9% in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa and Other North America revenues declined 17.3% and 1.3%, respectively.

Margin Performance

EBITA in the quarter came in at $668.1 million, up 0.8% year over year. EBITA margin was 16.5%, down 60 basis points (bps) year over year. Adjusted operating profit of $661.2 million increased 2.9% year over year. The operating margin decreased 30 bps to 16.3%.

Zacks Rank

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Some Business Services Stocks

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted EPS of $2.13 beat the consensus estimate by 1.4% and grew 8.7% year over year. Total revenues of $4.67 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.2% and improved 6.3% year over year on a reported basis as well on an organic constant-currency basis.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results.

Quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.41 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.8% and exceeded the year-ago quarter by 31.8%. The company reported revenues of $2.57 billion, which beat the consensus estimate by 1.5% and increased 12.9% year over year. Revenues, excluding billable expenses, were $1.77 billion, up 13% year over year.

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the better-than-expected earnings failed to impress the investors as the stock prices have stayed unchanged since the earnings release on Jan 30.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share surpassed the consensus mark by 19.8%. The bottom line, however, declined 30.3% year over year mainly due to restructuring costs and Argentina-related non-cash currency translation losses. Revenues of $4.63 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1.5% and dipped 3.7% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues fell 5% on a constant-currency basis.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.