Omnicom's (OMC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $1.86 per share beat the consensus estimate by 0.5% and increased 5.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.3% and increased 3.9% year over year.

The increase in the top line resulted from an increase of 3.3% in revenues from organic growth and 1.7% due to foreign currency translations, partially offset by a 1.1% fall in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues.

Omnicom shares have gained 10.9% over the past year compared with the 0.3% rise of the industry it belongs to and the 19.8% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Omnicom Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Omnicom Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

Organic Growth Across Disciplines and Regions

Across fundamental disciplines, revenues from Advertising & Media were up 6.1% compared with our estimated growth of 5.5%. Precision marketing revenues jumped 4.3% compared with our estimate of 9.3% growth. Experiential revenues improved 9.2%, in line with our expectations.

Public Relations revenues decreased 5.5% against our estimation of 7.8% growth. Healthcare revenues increased 3.8%, organically, year over year compared with our estimated growth of 4.8%. Commerce and Brand Consulting revenues were down 1.7% against our estimated growth of 6%. Execution and support declined 3.6% against our estimated growth of 0.2%.

Across regional markets, year-over-year organic revenue growth was 2.7% in the United States, 4.4% in the U.K., 5.7% in Euro Markets & Other Europe, 19.2% in Latin America and 2.5% in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa and Other North America revenues declined 10.8% and 1.7%, respectively.

Margin Performance

EBITA in the quarter came in at $581.1 million, up 2.6% year over year. EBITA margin was 16.2%, down 20 basis points (bps) year over year. Operating profit of $560.8 million increased 2.7% year over year. The operating margin decreased 20 bps to 15.3%.

2023 View

The company expects organic growth to be between 3.5% and 5%. It expects operating margin to be at the top of the 15-15.4% range.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following better-ranked stocks.

Automatic Data ADP currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). It outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2023 revenues and earnings implies growth of 6.3% and 11.1%, respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Broadridge BR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and matched on one instance, the average surprise being 0.5%. The consensus estimates for fiscal 2024 revenues and earnings suggest growth of 7.2% and 8.8%, respectively.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.