Omnicom's (OMC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results, wherein the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

Earnings of $1.81 per share beat the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion lagged the consensus estimate by 0.3% but increased 1.2% year over year.

The increase in the top line resulted from an increase of 3.4% in revenues from organic growth, partially offset by a negative impact of 0.7% due to foreign currency translations and a 1.5% fall in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues.

Omnicom shares have gained 45.3% over the past year, significantly outperforming the 23.6% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 15.7% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Omnicom Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Omnicom Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

Organic Growth Across Disciplines and Regions

Across fundamental disciplines, revenues from Advertising & Media were up 5.1% compared with our estimated growth of 6.3%. Precision marketing revenues jumped 2.3% compared with our estimate of 14% growth. Commerce and Brand Consulting revenues were up 2.4% versus our estimated growth of 8.2%.

Experiential revenues improved 9.2% compared with our estimated improvement of 16.1%. Public Relations revenues increased 0.1% compared with our estimation of 11.7% growth. Healthcare revenues increased 3%, organically, year over year versus our estimated growth of 6.4%.

Across regional markets, year-over-year organic revenue growth was 2.4% in the United States compared with our estimated growth of 7.3%. U.K. revenues grew 2.5% versus our estimation of 9.8% growth. Other North America grew 8.4%, close to our expectation of 8.5% growth.

For Euro Markets & Other Europe, organic revenue growth was 2.6% compared with our expectation of 7.9% growth. For Latin America, organic revenue growth was 6.9% compared with our expectation of 14.4% growth. Middle East and Africa grew 4% versus our estimated growth of 20.7%. Asia Pacific was up 7.5% year over year compared with our estimated growth of 4.7%.

Margin Performance

EBITA in the quarter came in at $570 million, up 1.4% year over year. EBITA margin was 15.8%, flat with the year-ago quarter. Operating profit of $550.7 million increased 1.7% year over year. The operating margin increased 10 bps to 15.3%.

2023 View

The company expects organic growth to be between 3.5% and 5%. It expects operating margin to be at the top of the 15-15.4% range.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following better-ranked stocks.

Aptiv APTV currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.01 per share, up more than 100% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.7 billion, up 15.8% from the figure reported a year ago. APTV had an average negative surprise of 8.1% in the previous four quarters.

Avis Budget CAR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $9.78 per share, down 38.6% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.19 billion, down 1.6% from the prior-year figure. CAR had an average surprise of 65.2% in the previous four quarters.

S&P Global SPGI currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $3.09 per share, up 10% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.05 billion, up 1.9% from the prior-year reported figure. SPGI had an average surprise of 3.1% in the previous four quarters.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.