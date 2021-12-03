Omnicom's (OMC) Credera Announces Launch of Atlanta Office

Omnicom Group Inc.’s OMC Credera yesterday announced the launch of a new office in Atlanta, GA.

Credera is a boutique consulting firm and a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom. Its new office eyes on extending support to its growing clients in the Southeastern United States.

Justin Bell, CEO and president of Credera said, "Launching our Atlanta office is a key step in continuing our growth as a global, boutique consulting firm to serve our clients with a personalized approach but with the global scale that Credera brings."

Credera is currently focusing on recruiting experienced consultants with expertise in program leadership, digital transformation, experience design and technology strategy. It is also focusing on developing leaders through mentorship and education.

The announcement comes on the heels of Credera’s acquisition of BrightGen, a UK-based Salesforce Summit Partner that engages in designing, delivery, and implementation of solutions for companies in financial services, travel and transport, and education industries. The acquisition is aimed at expanding global Salesforce capabilities and geographic reach, and increasing its expertise in digital transformation, marketing technology and customer experience capabilities.

