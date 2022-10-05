Omnicom's (OMC) Agency TBWA Worldwide Snaps Up dotdotdash

International advertising agency TBWAWorldwide is a unit of Omnicom Group Inc. OMC, which serves global clients such as McDonald's MCD, adidas ADDYY, Apple and Hilton Hotels.

The agency recently announced that it has acquired innovation agency, dotdotdash, for an undisclosed amount. Headquartered in Portland, dotdotdash specializes in creating immersive brand experiences and technology-driven creative solutions. The company’s client list includes big names such as adidas and PepsiCo.

TBWA and dotdotdash have been collaborating on several projects for more than a year. Most recently TBWA engaged dotdotdash on brands like McDonald's and adidas.

The acquisition increases TBWA’s capability to deliver disruptive brand experiences using a flexible working model and specialized skills, thereby increasing Omnicom’s ability to deliver consumer-centric solutions.

Luke Eid, Chief Innovation Officer, TBWAWorldwide and the leader of TBWA's innovation practice NEXT, said, "dotdotdash sits right at the convergence of physical and digital - blending both to imagine new kinds of disruptive brand experiences. They have an equal love for the role of brands and disruptive ideas in creating distinctive experiences that break from the sea of sameness."

We believe that the consistency and diversity of Omnicom's operations and increased focus on delivering consumer-centric strategic business solutions ensure long-term profitability for the company.



