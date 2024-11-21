Omnicom’s Mercury Public Affairs announces merger with Serafin & Associates

Mercury Public Affairs announced that Chicago-based Serafin & Associates is merging into Mercury’s Illinois business, which will expand the firm’s public affairs and strategic communications capabilities in the Midwest and nationwide. Founded by former reporter and political strategist Thom Serafin, Serafin & Associates has been a prominent leader in public affairs communications for nearly four decades, serving political, public sector, nonprofit and corporate clients across Illinois and the nation. Mercury’s Illinois team is led by partner and former Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., who served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. Serafin will join as co-Chair for Mercury in Illinois. With offices throughout the U.S. including New York, Washington and Los Angeles, this partnership allows Mercury to strengthen its Chicago and Illinois statewide operations, leveraging Serafin’s deep knowledge of the Midwest and strategic resources from coast to coast. Thom Serafin and his senior team will continue to passionately serve clients as they have for decades.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OMC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.