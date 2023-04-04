Markets
OMC

Omnicom: TBWA To Buy Dark Horses

April 04, 2023 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TBWA\Worldwide, part of Omnicom Group (OMC) announced the acquisition Dark Horses, one of the UK's leading creative agencies for the world of sport. Dark Horses is led by CEO Melissa Robertson, ECD, Steve Howell and Chief Strategy Officer, Matt Readman.

Global CEO, Troy Ruhanen, said: "We've been watching Dark Horses for some time. As a collection of best-in-class agencies at the top of their game, we're always looking for those deep specialists that complement us and add significant expertise to the total brand experience of our clients. I'm excited to see what growth they can unlock across the board."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.