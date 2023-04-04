Omnicom: TBWA To Buy Dark Horses

(RTTNews) - TBWA\Worldwide, part of Omnicom Group (OMC) announced the acquisition Dark Horses, one of the UK's leading creative agencies for the world of sport. Dark Horses is led by CEO Melissa Robertson, ECD, Steve Howell and Chief Strategy Officer, Matt Readman.

Global CEO, Troy Ruhanen, said: "We've been watching Dark Horses for some time. As a collection of best-in-class agencies at the top of their game, we're always looking for those deep specialists that complement us and add significant expertise to the total brand experience of our clients. I'm excited to see what growth they can unlock across the board."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.