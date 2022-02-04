Omnicom (OMC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 8, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 15.3 %, on average.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.69 billion, indicating a 1.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to predominantly reflect the impact of the decrease in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenue.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.72 per share and implies a year-over-year decrease of 9.5%. Higher selling, general and administrative expenses are likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Omnicom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Omnicom has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Omnicom Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Omnicom Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2021 earnings:

Clean Harbors CLH has an Earnings ESP of +7.20% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Clean Harbors has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.4% for 2022. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.5%, on average. Clean Harbors’ shares have jumped 11.8% in the past year.

Genpact G has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Genpact has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.8% for 2022. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average. Genpact’s shares have gained 21.2% in the past year.

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank #3.

S&P Global has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.1% for 2022. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average. S&P Global’s shares have surged 25.8% in the past year.

