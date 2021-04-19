Omnicom (OMC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 20, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 10.1%.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.31 billion, indicating a 2.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The top line is expected to predominantly reflect the impact of decline in organic revenues, resulting from a drop in business activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. Decline in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues, and unfavorable foreign-exchange movements are also expected to have weighed on the top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.14 per share and calls for year-over-year decline of 4.2%, expectedly attributable to decline in operating profit.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Omnicom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Omnicom has an Earnings ESP of +2.20% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2021 earnings.

Nielsen NLSN, with an Earnings ESP of +2.33% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

S&P Global SPGI, with an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Fiserv FISV, with an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

