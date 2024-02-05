Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Omnicom Group OMC is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 6, after the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 5.5% on average.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $4 billion, indicating 3.4% growth from the year-ago reported quarter. The top line is expected to have been positively impacted by organic growth, acquisitions, financial discipline and prudent capital allocation.

The bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by operating efficiency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $2.16, indicating a 3.4% year-over-year increase.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for OMC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Omnicom Group has an Earnings ESP of +1.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Waste Connections WCN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.03 billion, indicating growth of 8.6%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.08 per share, up 21.4% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 1.48%.

WCN currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 13.

Waste Management WM: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $5.19 billion, indicating growth of 5.1%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.52 per share, up 16.9% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and matched on the other two instances. It has a negative average surprise of 1%.

FI currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 12.

Fidelity National FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.52 billion, indicating a decline of 32.2%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 95 cents per share, 44.4% below the year-ago quarter figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed on the other instance. It has an average negative surprise of 7%.

FIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.40% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 26.

