Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.69 billion, indicating a 4.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to predominantly reflect the impacts of the decrease in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.94 per share, implying a marginal year-over-year decline. Higher operating expenses are likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Omnicom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Omnicom has an Earnings ESP of +2.75% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter:

Avis Budget Group CAR has an Earnings ESP of +7.40% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAR’s earnings has moved up 1.2% to $6.5 per share over the past 30 days.

Verisk Analytics VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRSK’s earnings has been unchanged at $1.17 per share over the past 30 days.

Gartner IT has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IT’s earnings has moved up 0.4% to $2.57 per share over the past 30 days.

