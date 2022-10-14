Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 18, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 12.5%, on average.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.34 billion, indicating a 2.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to predominantly reflect the impact of the decrease in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, implying a marginal year-over-year decline. Weak operating performance is likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Omnicom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Omnicom has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Omnicom Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Omnicom Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

