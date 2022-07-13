Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 19, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 13%, on average.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.42 billion, indicating a 4.1% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to predominantly reflect the impact of the decrease in acquisition revenues and net of disposition revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share and implies a year-over-year increase of 19.2%. Better operating performance is likely to have positively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.

Omnicom Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Omnicom Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Omnicom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Omnicom has an Earnings ESP of -13.22% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their second-quarter 2022 earnings:

Republic Services RSG has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Republic Services delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.32%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.2%, on average.

Trane Technologies TT has an Earnings ESP of +0.88% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Trane delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.