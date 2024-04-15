Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Omnicom Group OMC is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 16, after market close.

OMC has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 4%, on average.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $3.6 billion, indicating 3.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The top line is likely to have gained from organic growth in Advertising & Media, Precision Marketing, Commerce & Brand Consulting, Experiential, and Healthcare.

Our expectation for the Advertising & Media segment is pegged at $1.9 billion, up 6.4% from the year-ago quarter. We anticipate revenues of $366.1 million for Precision Marketing, suggesting a 3.1% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Revenues for Commerce & Brand Consulting are expected to be $209.2 million, indicating an increase of 1.3% from that reported in first-quarter 2023. Experiential and Healthcare revenues are expected to be $152.6 million and $290.4 million, respectively. The Experiential and Healthcare segments are anticipated to grow 4.7% and 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.5, indicating a 2.6% year-over-year decrease. The bottom line is likely to have been negatively impacted by increased expenses related to the Flywheel acquisition.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for OMC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

OMC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

Automatic Data Processing ADP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $5.2 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.8 per share, suggesting a up 9.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.8%

ADP currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its fiscal third-quarter results on May 1.

S&P Global SPGI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.4 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.5 per share, up suggesting a 10.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.1%.

SPGI currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.15% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on Apr 25.

