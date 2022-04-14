Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 19, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.24 billion, indicating a 5.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to predominantly reflect the impact of the decrease in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share and implies a year-over-year decrease of 3%. Higher operating expenses are likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Omnicom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Omnicom has an Earnings ESP of -1.17% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Omnicom Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Omnicom Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2022 earnings:

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average. CCRN’s shares have jumped 66% in the past year.

FLEETCOR Technologies FLT has an Earnings ESP of +1.35% and a Zacks Rank #2.

FLEETCOR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average. FLT’s shares have delined 10.6% in the past year.

Huron Consulting HURN has an Earnings ESP of +38.3% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Huron delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.4%, on average. HURN’s shares have declined 3.3% in the past year.

