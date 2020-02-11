Omnicom (OMC) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported solid fourth-quarter 2019 results wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share beat the consensus mark by 1% and increased 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues of $4.1 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.5% and increased 1.3% year over year on a reported basis. The year-over-year increase was driven by organic revenue growth of 3.5%, partially offset by negative foreign exchange rate impact of 0.9% and a decline in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues of 1.2%.

Shares of Omnicom have gained 7.8% over the past year, compared with the 2.1% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Details

Across fundamental disciplines, advertising increased 5.1%, CRM Consumer Experience was up 3.3%, CRM Execution & Support declined 6%, Public Relations declined 2.5% and Healthcare increased 12.9%, organically, year over year.

Across regional markets, year-over-year organic growth was 2.8% in the United States, 3.3% in the United Kingdom, 4.7% in the Euro Markets and Other Europe, 4.5% in Asia Pacific and 19.5% in Middle East and Africa. Other North America and Latin America were down 2.3% and 1.3%, respectively.

Operating profit in the quarter came in at $646.4 million, up 3.1% year over year. Operating margin increased to 15.6% from 15.3% in the year-ago quarter.

