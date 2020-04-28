Omnicom (OMC) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported solid first-quarter 2020 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.21% and increased 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues of $3.4 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.6% but decreased 1.8% year over year on a reported basis. This year-over-year decrease came in due to a negative foreign-exchange rate impact of 1.4% and a decline in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues of 0.7%, partially offset by organic revenue growth of 0.3%.

Shares of Omnicom have depreciated 32.8%, over the past year, compared with the 44.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Details

Across fundamental disciplines, advertising edged down 0.1%, CRM Consumer Experience was down 1.3%, CRM Execution & Support declined 0.9%, Public Relations inched up 0.2% and Healthcare increased 9.6%, organically, year over year.

Across regional markets, year-over-year organic growth was 1.7% in the United States, 3.7% in the United Kingdom, 2% in the Asia Pacific and 0.6% in the Other North America. The Euro Markets & Other Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa were down 2.3%, 5% and 28.4%, respectively.

Operating profit in the first quarter came in at $420.2 million, down 2% year over year. Operating margin decreased to 12.3% from the year-ago quarter’s 12.4%.

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of 79 cents per share that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and were down 15% year over year. Revenues of $1.51 billion marginally beat the consensus mark, and increased 3% year over year on a reported basis and 2% on an as-adjusted basis.

Equifax Inc. EFX came up with first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share that beat the consensus estimate by 8.5% and improved 16% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $957.9 million outpaced the consensus estimate by 4.2% and improved 13% year over year on a reported basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG delivered first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, beating the consensus mark by 22.2%, and being flat year over year. Net revenues of $1.97 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.6% but decreased 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.