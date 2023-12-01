Omnicom (OMC) Rises 7.6% in a Month: What You Should Know

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC has had an impressive run in the past month, appreciating 7.6%.

The company posted better-than-expected earnings performance in the last four quarters, driven by solid performance across global geographies and continued strength in faster-growing disciplines. Consistency and diversity of Omnicom's operations and increased focus on delivering consumer-centric strategic business solutions ensure long-term profitability for the company.

It is currently benefiting from new business wins and remains focused on integrating creativity, digital technology and data for developing marketing solutions that are capable of catering to the business transformation needs of clients.

Omnicom has a consistent record of returning value to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, the company paid dividends of $581.1 million, $592.3 million and $562.7 million, respectively. It repurchased shares worth $611.4 million, $527.3 million and $222 million in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Such moves not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Here are some better-ranked stocks from the broader Business Service sector.

Rollins ROL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 20 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ROL has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and matching once, the average surprise being 7.2%.

FTI Consulting FCN also carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, indicating 3.3% year-over-year growth.

FCN has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 8.5%.

