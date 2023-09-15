Omnicom (OMC) Rises 17% in a Year: What You Should Know

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 17%, outperforming the 6.1% rise of the industry it belongs to and the 15.6% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

What’s Driving the Stock

Omnicom is currently benefiting from new business wins and remains focused on integrating creativity, digital technology and data for developing marketing solutions that are capable of catering to the business transformation needs of clients.

The company posted better-than-expected earnings performance in the last four quarters, driven by strong performance across global geographies and continued strength in faster-growing disciplines. Consistency and diversity of Omnicom's operations and increased focus on delivering consumer-centric strategic business solutions ensure long-term profitability for the company.

Omnicom has a consistent record of returning value to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, Omnicom paid dividends of $581.1 million, $592.3 million and $562.7 million, respectively. The company repurchased shares worth $611.4 million, $527.3 million and $222 million in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Such moves not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share.

