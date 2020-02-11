Omnicom (OMC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Omnicom OMC reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings per share of $1.89 (on an adjusted basis) which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 cents. Earnings increased 12 cents year over year.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Omnicom’s fourth-quarter 2019 earnings increased 0.5% over the past 30 days.

The company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters with an average beat of 5.2%.

Revenues Higher Than Expected

Omnicom recorded total revenues of $4,141 million which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,080 million. Also, revenues compared favorably with the year-ago figure of $4,087 million.

Omnicom Group Inc. Price

Omnicom Group Inc. price | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

Key Stats to Note: Operating profit in the quarter came in at $646.4 million, up 3.1% year over year. Operating margin increased to 15.6% from 15.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Omnicom has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check back later for our full write up on this Omnicom earnings report later!

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.