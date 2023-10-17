Omnicom (OMC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Omnicom (OMC) reported revenue of $3.58 billion, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.86, compared to $1.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85, the EPS surprise was +0.54%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Omnicom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Organic Revenue Growth : 3.3% versus 3.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.3% versus 3.6% estimated by three analysts on average. Organic Revenue Growth - Healthcare : 3.8% versus 3.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.8% versus 3.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Organic Revenue Growth - Commerce & Brand Consulting : -1.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.3%.

: -1.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.3%. Organic Revenue Growth - Experiential : 9.2% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 9.2% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on two analysts. Organic Revenue Growth - Precision Marketing : 4.3% compared to the 6.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.3% compared to the 6.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Organic Revenue Growth - Execution & Support : -3.6% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: -3.6% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Organic Revenue Growth - Advertising : 6.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.5%.

: 6.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.5%. Organic Revenue Growth - Public relations : -5.5% compared to the 4.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: -5.5% compared to the 4.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Asia Pacific : $427.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $431.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

: $427.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $431.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%. Revenue- Middle East and Africa : $51.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.8%.

: $51.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.8%. Revenue- Europe (Euro Markets & Other Europe & United Kingdom) : $609.70 million compared to the $953.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.9% year over year.

: $609.70 million compared to the $953.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.9% year over year. Revenue- Latin America: $99.40 million versus $81.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.6% change.

Shares of Omnicom have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

