Omnicom (OMC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported third-quarter 2019 earnings per share of $1.32 which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 cents. Earnings increased by 6.5% year over year.

Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate forOmnicom’s third-quarter 2019 earnings decreased over the last 30 days.

The company has an impressive earnings history having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, the average being 5.5%.

Omnicom recorded total revenues of $3,624 million which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,637 million. Also, revenues compared unfavorably with the year-ago figure of $3,714 million.

Key Stats to Note: Operating profit in the quarter came in at $473.3 million. Operating margin increased to 13.1% from 12.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Omnicom has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

