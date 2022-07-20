Omnicom (OMC) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $1.68 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.7% and increased 15.1% year over year, driven by strong margin performance.

Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.4% but declined slightly year over year. The decline in the top line resulted from a negative impact of 4.7% due to foreign currency translations, fall in acquisition revenues and net of disposition revenues of 6.7%, partially offset by an increase of 11.3% in revenues from organic growth.

The company’s shares have depreciated 8.5% over the past year against 33.2% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Strong Organic Growth Across all Disciplines and Regions

Across fundamental disciplines, revenues from Advertising & Media were up 8.2%, Precision marketing revenues jumped 21%, Execution & Support revenues increased 9.3%, Commerce and Brand Consulting revenues were up 11.2%, Experiential revenues improved 36.6%, Public Relations revenues augmented 15.8%, and Healthcare revenues increased 9.2%, organically, year over year.

Across regional markets, year-over-year organic revenue growth was 10.7% in the United States, 12% in the United Kingdom, 12.5% in the Other North America, 15.1% in the Euro Markets & Other Europe, 14% in Latin America, and 28.3% in the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific was up 4.7% year over year.

Margins Declined Year Over Year

Adjusted EBITA in the quarter came in at $562.4 million, down 4.6% year over year. Adjusted EBITA margin was 15.8%, down 70 basis points year over year. Operating profit of $541.6 million declined 4.7% year over year. Operating margin declined 70 basis points to 15.2%.

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Omnicom Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Omnicom Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

Upcoming Releases

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can consider stocks like Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, Waste Management WM and Republic Services RSG, which will report their second-quarter 2022 numbers soon.

Cross Country Healthcare will release results on Aug 3. The stock has an expected earnings growth rate of 55.9% for the current year.

CCRN's shares have gained 78.5% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 6.9%.

Waste Management will report quarterly numbers on Jul 27. The stock has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.7% for the current year.

WM’s shares have gained 5.1% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 10.9%.

Republic Services will report results on Aug 4. The stock has an expected earnings growth rate of 12% for the current year.

RSG’s shares have gained 12.2% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 10.5%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.