Omnicom (OMC) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share beat the consensus mark by 16.7% and increased 11.8% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.6% and increased marginally year over year. This year-over-year increase occurred due to positive impact of foreign currency translation of 2.8%, offset by a fall in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues of 0.4% and a decrease in revenues due to negative organic growth of 1.8%.

Notably, the company’s shares have appreciated 47% over the past year, underperforming the 76.4% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Details

Across fundamental disciplines, advertising was up 1.2%, CRM Precision marketing jumped 7.2%, CRM Execution & Support declined 13.3%, CRM Commerce and Brand Consulting declined 4.2%, CRM Experiential decreased 33.2%, Public Relations was down 3.5% and Healthcare was flat, organically, year over year.

Omnicom Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Omnicom Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

Across regional markets, year-over-year decline was 1% in the United States, 6.4% in the United Kingdom, 3.2% in the Other North America, 3.2% in the Euro Markets & Other Europe, 2.4% in Latin America and 10.2% in the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific was up 2.5%.

Operating profit in the quarter came in at $465.4 million, up 10.8% year over year. Operating margin increased to 13.6% from the year-ago quarter’s 12.3%.

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are keenly awaiting first-quarter 2021 earnings of key players like Waste Connections WCN, Waste Management WM and Republic Services RSG. While Waste Connections will release earnings on Apr 28, Waste Management and Republic Services will report the same on Apr 27 and May 5, respectively.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Waste Management, Inc. (WM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.