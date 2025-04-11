Omnicom (OMC) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Omnicom (OMC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, indicating a decline of 4.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.68 billion, representing an increase of 1.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Omnicom metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Commerce & Branding' should come in at $190.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Execution & Support' stands at $205.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Healthcare' will reach $283.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Public Relations' reaching $396.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific' will reach $419.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Geography- North America' to reach $2.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Geography- Middle East and Africa' will likely reach $78.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Geography- Europe' will reach $1.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Organic Revenue Growth' of 3.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Organic Revenue Growth - Experiential' to come in at 5.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic Revenue Growth - Precision Marketing' should arrive at 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Organic Revenue Growth by Geography - Asia Pacific' at 3.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Omnicom have demonstrated returns of -6.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), OMC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

