Omnicom (OMC) Public Relations Group Gets Chris Foster as CEO

Omnicom Group Inc.OMC yesterday announced that it has appointed Chris Foster as CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG), effective Jun 28. John Doolittle, who has been the interim CEO, will take charge as chairman of OPRG.

Doolittle noted that, “Chris comes to us with significant, hands-on agency leadership experience. His fluency in integrated marketing communications and his data-centered approach will be a tremendous asset to our clients and our business."

Foster has more than 25 years of communication experience that involves developing digital, analytics and reputation strategies, building campaigns, overseeing growth initiatives, counseling executive-level clients, and progressing business development. In his new role, he will superintend the public relations portfolio within Omnicom with focus on talent, innovation and cross-agency collaboration.

Notably, Foster is a member of the Boards of The LAGRANT Foundation, The Institute for Public Relations, 4A's, Public Relations Counsel and the University of Virginia's School of Continuing and Professional Studies. He has been a guest lecturer at the University of Maryland, Columbia University School of Continuing Studies and Western Kentucky University.

Omnicom shares have gained 33.4% year to date, significantly outperforming the 25.6% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Interpublic IPG, Charles River Associates CRAI and TransUnion TRU, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Interpublic, Charles River and TransUnion is 9%, 15.5% and 20.9%, respectively.

